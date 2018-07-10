Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Works two innings in non-save situation
Dominguez tossed two perfect frames out of the bullpen Monday in the Phillies' 10-inning loss to the Mets in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
It was yet another dominant showing from Dominguez, who struck out a batter and recorded four of the other five outs via groundballs. Since the 23-year-old wasn't available for the nightcap after tossing 29 pitches in the afternoon contest, Victor Arano came on to notch the save in Game 2, making amends for serving up the decisive run in the Game 1. Arano has now recorded each of the Phillies' last three saves, an indication that he and Dominguez may be on even footing for the ninth-inning role. With eight saves in nine chances since his promotion to the big leagues, Dominguez has done little to loosen his hold on the role, but it appears manager Gabe Kapler may prefer to use the rookie as a high-leverage reliever that occasionally covers multiple innings, a la the Brewers' Josh Hader. If that ends up being the case, Dominguez might sacrifice some save chances as a result, but it wouldn't be too debilitating to his fantasy value given that he would likely take on a heavier workload while continuing to provide excellent ratios.
