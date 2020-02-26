Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Yet to make spring debut
Dominguez's elbow has so far kept him out of Grapefruit League action, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Dominguez has thrown bullpen sessions and said previously that he'd be ready for Opening Day. With that day still a month away, that's certainly still quite possible, but it would definitely be reassuring to see him pitching and showcasing his typical stuff in a spring game. Elbow issues shut the righty down in June last season. Tommy John surgery appeared to be on the table, but he wound up needing nothing more than rest and rehab. Whether or not that worked remains to be seen. Dominguez saved 16 games as a rookie back in 2018 and could challenge Hector Neris for saves this season if he's healthy and effective.
