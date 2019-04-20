Dominguez closed out the sixth inning of Friday's loss to the Rockies, striking out the only batter he faced.

Dominguez now has eight appearances on the season but has yet to be used in a true save opportunity -- his only blown save came in the eighth inning. That's been a function of game flow and bullpen strategy as much as anything, as the Phillies have had few save chances and have elected to use their top relievers in high-leverage situations throughout the game. Dominguez's 34.5 percent strikeout rate means he's still offering something in deep leagues, but he's yet to have an appearance longer than one inning, limiting his appeal.