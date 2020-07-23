General manager Matt Klentak said Dominguez (elbow) has yet to undergo Tommy John surgery, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Klentak didn't mention what was causing the delay, but he added that Dominguez is preparing for the procedure. Following the surgery, Dominguez will likely be sidelined for 12-plus months.
