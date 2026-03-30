Phillies' Sergio Alcantara: Catches on with Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies signed Alcantara to a minor-league contract Friday.
Alcantara finalized his deal shortly before Triple-A Lehigh Valley's opener and went on to appear in two games during the affiliate's season-opening series, going 1-for-5 with a double, three walks and a stolen base. The 29-year-old has previously seen big-league action in parts of four seasons but will likely need the Philadelphia infield to be ravaged by injuries before receiving a call-up.
More News
-
Sergio Alcantara: Cut by Washington•
-
Nationals' Sergio Alcantara: Removed from big-league camp•
-
Nationals' Sergio Alcantara: Lands with Nationals on NRI deal•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Outrighted to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: DFA'd by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Signs with D-backs•