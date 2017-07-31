McGarry was traded to the Phillies for Joaquin Benoit and cash, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

McGarry has impressed with High-A Bradenton this season, compiling a 1.34 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 40.1 innings (31 games) while holding opponents to a .146 average. He'll likely report to High-A Clearwater, where he'll look to work his way up through the Phillies' minor-league system.