Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Back at High-A
Sanchez will open the season back with High-A Clearwater, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
Sanchez's dynasty-league owners undoubtedly would have preferred that the phenom get assigned to Double-A after logging 27.2 innings at High-A to close out 2017. However, his success fell off across the board following his promotion from Low-A, so it's not surprising that the Phillies want to see him truly master High-A hitters before heading to the upper minors. He is unlikely to reach the majors until the summer of 2019.
