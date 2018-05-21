Sanchez eclipsed the 90-pitch and 100-pitch marks for the first time in his last two starts for High-A Clearwater, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies have managed Sanchez's workload carefully, as he's the youngest player in the Florida State League at just 19 years old. He threw just 95 total innings last season and lasted six innings in just six of his 18 starts. This year, he's gone six innings in four of his first six outings, and the performances have been encouraging. He owns a 3.21 ERA, striking out 20.7 percent of batters while walking just 6.2 percent. He's yet to allow a home run and has only allowed two in 208.1 career minor-league innings. The promising young righty is living up to expectations as his workload increases and is likely due for a promotion to Double-A Reading sometime this summer.