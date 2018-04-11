Sanchez will miss a couple starts with High-A Clearwater to start the season, as the Phillies look to monitor his innings, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. "He's 100 percent healthy," farm director Joe Jordan said. "We're just going to take our time. We're going to have to manage his innings anyway. So, the fact that he may miss 10 days or two weeks at the front doesn't really present a problem at all. It's the course we decided to take. He may miss a start or two, but hopefully he finishes the year and gets the innings that he needs."

He was sick in spring training, which made it difficult for him to get ready for the start of the season. Sanchez threw around 105 or 110 innings last year, when factoring in the instructional league, and the Phillies are hoping he gets up to 130 or 140 innings in 2018. Don't fret about the fact that all the other healthy full-season pitching prospects have debuted and Sanchez hasn't tallied any innings. He will have plenty of time to crank up the hype machine this spring and summer.