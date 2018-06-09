Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: On DL with elbow inflammation
Sanchez was placed on the minor-league disabled list with right elbow inflammation, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sanchez was evaluated by team doctors in recent days and they determined it's unlikely that he's dealing with any sort of serious injury, though the top prospect will be shut down from all throwing activities for the next couple weeks in order to give the elbow some time to rest. It's unclear when this injury cropped up, as Sanchez tossed another quality outing for High-A Clearwater on June 3, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out five across seven scoreless innings. Expect an update when he's re-examined in the coming weeks.
