The Phillies have promoted Sanchez to High-A Clearwater, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Sanchez earned his promotion after going 5-3 with a 2.41 ERA and a 64:9 K:BB in 67.1 innings for Low-A Lakewood this season. The 19-year-old has rapidly ascended the prospect ranks this season thanks to his ability to command his mid-to-high-90s fastball.