Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Resumes throwing
Sanchez (elbow) been throwing live batting session with High-A Clearwater, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Sanchez has been out since early June with elbow inflammation. Even though he's back on the mound, he's unlikely to return to game action before the end of the season, though he could be a candidate to pitch in the Arizona Fall League. The injury cost the 20-year-old the chance to progress up the levels this season, but he did post an excellent 2.51 ERA in eight starts prior to being shut down.
More News
-
Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: On DL with elbow inflammation•
-
Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Building up workload•
-
Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Healthy, waiting to start season•
-
Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Back at High-A•
-
Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Promoted to High-A•
-
Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Continues to dominate at Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...