Sanchez (elbow) been throwing live batting session with High-A Clearwater, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Sanchez has been out since early June with elbow inflammation. Even though he's back on the mound, he's unlikely to return to game action before the end of the season, though he could be a candidate to pitch in the Arizona Fall League. The injury cost the 20-year-old the chance to progress up the levels this season, but he did post an excellent 2.51 ERA in eight starts prior to being shut down.

