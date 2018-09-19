Sanchez (elbow) will throw some innings in the Arizona Fall League, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Sanchez made just eight starts this season before being shut down in early June with elbow inflammation. While the injury is concerning, the performances prior to it certainly were not, as he recorded a 2.51 ERA backed up a solid strikeout rate (23.9 percent), walk rate (5.9 percent) and groundball rate (52.3 percent). He's been throwing bullpen sessions for the past few weeks and will look to make up for lost time in Arizona.