Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Won't throw in Arizona Fall League
Sanchez won't pitch in the Arizona Fall League due to right collarbone soreness, Michael Avallone of MiLB.com reports.
Sanchez was expected to toss some innings during the offseason after starting just eight games in the minor leagues last season due to elbow inflammation, but he'll be shut down after experiencing another minor setback. The Phillies aren't overly concerned about the issue and expect their No. 1 prospect to be ready for the start of spring training.
