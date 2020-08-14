Howard is expected to start Friday's game against the Mets after Vince Velasquez entered Thursday's game against the Orioles in relief, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Howard and Velasquez were both preparing to start the series opener against New York, but the nod appears to be going to Howard after Velasquez entered Thursday's tilt in the sixth inning. Howard will look to improve off his performance in his MLB debut, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Braves on Sunday.