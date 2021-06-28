Howard is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Reds.
Howard will pick up his first start since June 15, as the Phillies' schedule has allowed the team to get by with a shortened four-man rotation for nearly two weeks. Before temporarily shifting to a relief role, Howard hadn't cleared four innings in any of his four starts, so the Phillies likely won't ask him to work deep into Monday's game as he transitions back into the rotation. Rookie Bailey Falter could be deployed as a piggyback pitcher behind Howard.
