Phillies' Spencer Howard: Begins rehab assignment
Howard (shoulder) allowed a hit and a walk, fanning five, over three innings in his first rehab start since being sidelined in late April.
Howard needed just 24 pitches (20 strikes) to record nine outs following a lengthy absence. He'll presumably pick up another rehab start or two before rejoining the rotation at High-A Clearwater. A summer stint at Double-A should follow barring any further injury setbacks.
