The Phillies recalled Howard from their alternate training site Wednesday.
Philadelphia currently has an opening in the rotation with Matt Moore on the COVID-19 injured list, but Howard, the organization's top pitching prospect, will likely work in long relief while he's up with the big club. Vince Velasquez will be called upon to make a spot start in place of Moore on Friday in Colorado, and Howard could be an option to eat innings behind Velasquez if he isn't needed out of the bullpen in Wednesday's series finale against the Giants.
