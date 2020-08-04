Howard could start Sunday's game against the Braves, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

One of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Howard may have made his MLB debut already this season if not for all of the Phillies' postponements. He should be sufficiently stretched out to be able to go deep enough to get the win if he does get the call for this start. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are going to pitch in Wednesday's doubleheader, and without an off day between then and Sunday, the Phillies will need a sixth starter. Now that the team has secured an extra year of control by keeping Howard in the minors for over a week, he could stick in the rotation over the rest of the season if he impresses in his debut.