Howard is confirmed as the starting pitcher Friday in the Phillies' series opener against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

When Howard was called up to make his big-league debut last Sunday versus the Braves, he joined the Phillies as a sixth member of the rotation while the team played its sixth game in five days. With no doubleheaders on the schedule this week, manager Joe Girardi has scaled the rotation back to five men, and it looks as though Howard will at least temporarily keep his spot over Vince Velasquez, who worked an inning of relief in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Orioles. Velasquez will likely be needed to start again in the Aug. 20 doubleheader against the Blue Jays, so Howard may need a strong showing both Friday and in his next turn to build a case for sticking in the five-man rotation on a more permanent basis. The 24-year-old was shaky in his debut outing, striking out four in 4.2 innings but giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk.