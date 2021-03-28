Howard (back) is still viewed as a starter long-term, but the Phillies intend to use him in a hybrid role this season when he returns to the big leagues, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Back troubles prevented Howard from pushing for an Opening Day rotation role, though they aren't considered a long-term issue. Howard will open the year in the minors due to his lost buildup time this spring, but he could be back in the big leagues before too long. Rather than keep him stretched out at Triple-A, however, the Phillies intend for him to rejoin the big-league squad and pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen or potentially make short starts of no more than two or three innings. It's possible Howard will be a true starter by the end of the year, but the Phillies don't want to use up too many of his innings too early in the season.