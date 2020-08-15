Howard is dealing with a blister on his right middle finger, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Howard was pulled from Friday's game against the Mets during the fourth inning, but he didn't sound concerned about the issue following the contest. Manager Joe Girardi said that the team could push his next start back by a day or two if necessary in order to allow him time to heal, but Howard was confident that he won't have to miss a start as a result.