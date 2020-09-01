Howard (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and earning the win against Washington.
Howard earned his first big-league victory with a solid performance Monday. He cruised through four scoreless frames before serving up a two-run homer to Juan Soto in the fifth. Howard will carry a 5.40 ERA into Saturday's road contest against the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Thursday's start postponed•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Punches out five in short start•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Starting doubleheader Thursday•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Dealing with blister on finger•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Confirmed as Friday's starter•