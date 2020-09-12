Howard left in the fourth inning of his start Saturday against the Marlins with an apparent injury, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The nature and severity of Howard's injury are not yet clear. The rookie had been pitching quite well before giving up a three-run homer to Brian Anderson on his final pitch. He'll finish with five strikeouts and two walks in just 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits.
