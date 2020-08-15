Howard exited Friday's game against the Mets with an apparent finger injury, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Howard left Friday's game with a trainer with one out in the fourth inning and appeared to be looking at his finger. He had struggled prior to his departure, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings. The exact nature and severity of the issue are unclear.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Confirmed as Friday starter•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Appears set to start Friday•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Could fill piggyback role•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Takes loss in MLB debut•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Set to start Game 2•