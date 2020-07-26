Howard struck out four while recording nine total outs and allowing two runs in an intrasquad game Friday at the Phillies' satellite camp, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

He gave up four hits (two singles and two doubles) and issued two walks, so while the strikeout stuff was present, his command could have been better. Vince Velasquez, who gave up four runs in three innings Sunday against the Marlins, could move to the bullpen and be replaced in the rotation by Howard on Friday against the Blue Jays.