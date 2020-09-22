Howard (shoulder) felt good after throwing a bullpen session Monday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Howard has already spent the required 10 days on the injured list with a sore right shoulder. He has a chance to return for the final weekend of the season, though he'd likely be limited to a bullpen role.
