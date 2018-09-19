Phillies' Spencer Howard: Finishes season strong
Howard recorded a 2.12 ERA over his final 11 starts for Low-A Lakewood before throwing a postseason no-hitter, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies' 2017 second-round pick finished the season with a 3.78 ERA and a 31.6 percent strikeout rate in 23 starts for Lakewood. He looks like a potential mid-rotation starter, with average command, a promising slider and a fastball that can touch 98. He's still several levels away from the majors, however, so he'll have to keep up a similar level of performance next season at High-A Clearwater to retain his prospect appeal.
