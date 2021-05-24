Howard is scheduled to make his second start of the season Thursday against the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Howard showed shaky control in his first start of the season Saturday against the Red Sox (two runs allowed on four walks, one hit and one hit batsman), the Phillies weren't deterred enough by the outing to explore other options for the fifth spot in the rotation. The young right-hander should benefit this week from a matchup against a weaker offense in a more pitcher-friendly ballpark in Miami, but he may need to deliver better results to ensure he maintains a spot in the rotation moving forward. Matt Moore (back) could be ready to return from the IL next week and would be a candidate to slot back into the rotation if Howard can't get the job done.