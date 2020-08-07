Howard remains the likely candidate to start Sunday's game against the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his major-league debut in Sunday's series finale, though Philadelphia continues to list the probable starter as TBD. Howard needs to be added to the 40-man roster, so the the Phillies are unlikely to make the roster move until after Saturday's contest. The right-hander began the season in the minors -- which helped the team secure an extra year of service time -- or he otherwise may have been included in the Opening Day rotation. Howard is one of baseball's top pitching prospects and a strong debut performance could secure a longer-term spot in the rotation.