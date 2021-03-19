Howard (back) could throw a bullpen session Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Howard was scratched from his scheduled outing Monday against the Yankees due to back spasms and remains shut down, but the Phillies are hopeful he'll be able to throw again soon. In addition to Howard, Zach Eflin (back) and Vince Velasquez (oblique) are also dealing with injuries, so it's possible the healthiest of the trio opens the year in the rotation. If none of the three are ready to go, non-roster invitee Ivan Nova could win a temporary job.
