Howard is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Clearwater, Matt Winkelman of Phillies Minor Thoughts reports.

Winkelman says the team is not concerned, although a shoulder injury of any kind should be concerning to those who are rostering Howard in dynasty leagues. He was off to a very impressive start, logging a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 20 innings (four starts).

