Phillies' Spencer Howard: On IL with shoulder soreness
Howard is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Clearwater, Matt Winkelman of Phillies Minor Thoughts reports.
Winkelman says the team is not concerned, although a shoulder injury of any kind should be concerning to those who are rostering Howard in dynasty leagues. He was off to a very impressive start, logging a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 20 innings (four starts).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal