Howard was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site Monday.

Howard is expected to stretch out as a starter with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. That's seemingly been the team's plan all along, but they were forced to call the young righty up as a reliever twice already this season. He struggled to an 8.31 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 4.1 innings of work, though he did manage to strike out eight batters. Matt Moore returns from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.

