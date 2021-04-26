Howard was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site Monday.
Howard is expected to stretch out as a starter with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. That's seemingly been the team's plan all along, but they were forced to call the young righty up as a reliever twice already this season. He struggled to an 8.31 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 4.1 innings of work, though he did manage to strike out eight batters. Matt Moore returns from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Called up to big club•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Sent back to alternate site•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Available out of bullpen Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Could fill hybrid role•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Ready for bullpen session•