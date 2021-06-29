The Phillies optioned Howard to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The righty has been able to pitch neither effectively nor deep into games, as he has a 5.82 ERA and has lasted no longer than four innings in any outing this season. Howard had been serving as the Phillies' sixth starter, but the return of Jean Segura (groin) required a demotion somewhere on the roster.
