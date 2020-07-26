Howard is pitching Sunday at the alternate training site, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
If his fantasy managers want to read into anything, this would line Howard up to make his big-league debut Friday in Toronto, if the Phillies are so inclined. They would have gained an extra year of control by delaying his arrival until then and Vince Velasquez would presumably move to the bullpen.
