Howard has been promoted to Double-A Reading and will pitch Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He made seven starts for High-A Clearwater, recording an impressive 1.29 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 48:5 K:BB in 35 innings. The 22-year-old is one of the Phillies top prospects and has made a full recovery from a shoulder injury back in mid-May.