Howard allowed one run on five hits and two walks across 3.2 innings in the 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Howard was able to take the ball Thursday despite exiting his last start early due to a blister on his middle finger. Although his day was capped at 3.2 innings and 67 pitches, the right-hander's five strikeouts demonstrated why he is considered Philadelphia's top prospect. The 24-year-old will look to work deeper into the game when he toes the rubber next week against Washington.