Howard (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings as he was handed the loss against the Dodgers on Monday.

All the damage against Howard came via the long ball, as he allowed a two-run homer to Will Smith in the fourth and a solo shot to Chris Taylor in the fifth before being taken out of the game. Howard has potential as one of the Phillies' best young arms but he's still grinding through some growing pains and has yet to top four innings in a start this season. The 24-year-old now owns a 5.09 ERA and 23:12 K:BB over 17.2 innings and is expected to take the mound again this weekend against the Giants.