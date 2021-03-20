Howard (back) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Howard should start games at some point this season, but he appeared set to open in the bullpen or minors even before being scratched from his scheduled Monday appearance due to back spasms. Zach Eflin's back issue could theoretically open up a temporary role should Howard recover before Eflin does, but Eflin will also throw a bullpen session Sunday, so that seems unlikely. If Howard checks out fine following his bullpen, he should be able to return to Grapefruit League action sometime next week.
