Phillies' Spencer Howard: Resumes mound work
Howard (knee) completed his first bullpen session of spring training Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Howard is a little behind the Phillies' other rotation candidates after tweaking his right knee last week, but his ability to quickly get back on the mound suggests the injury isn't anything worrisome. The Phillies likely won't iron out a date for Howard's Grapefruit League debut until he completes a simulated game or tosses a live batting practice session, either of which should happen within the next week. Rather than the knee issue, Howard's lack of a 40-man roster spot and his limited experience above the lower levels of the minors seemingly represent bigger obstacles to him making the Phillies' Opening Day rotation.
