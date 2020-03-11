Phillies' Spencer Howard: Scoreless inning in spring debut
Howard allowed two hits and struck out one in his one inning of work in his spring debut on Tuesday.
A minor knee injury kept Howard on the sidelines for the early part of the spring, but a healthy Howard figures to see time in the majors later this season. He'll likely get a few more chances to face major-league hitters this spring.
