Howard (back) was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old has been battling back spams for the past couple weeks, which complicated his potential path to a spot on the Opening Day roster. Howard should be fully healthy before long and figures to factor into the rotation for the Phillies at some point in 2021.
