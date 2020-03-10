Phillies' Spencer Howard: Set for spring debut
Howard will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Twins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Howard was delayed by a knee tweak early in camp, but the reason he's been held out of Grapefruit League action this far is probably more a matter of workload management. The righty should be starting in the majors at some point this season, as he owns a 3.28 ERA, a 2.50 FIP and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate in his minor-league career, but with only six starts at the Double-A level, he'll likely need some more time in the minors before being considered for a callup. The Phillies won't want to waste too many of his innings outside the big-league roster in a season in which they're hoping to finally compete, however, and he's unlikely to handle a particularly high workload after throwing just 71 innings last season. In that context, his slow start to spring makes some sense.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Resumes mound work•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Slowed by knee tweak•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Strong showing in fall league•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Returns from shoulder injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...