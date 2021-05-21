Howard will be called up to start Saturday against Boston, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies would have preferred to bring Howard along slowly at the Triple-A level, but ineffectiveness from their other back-end starter options means he'll get the call after just three minor-league outings. Those starts spanned a total of just nine innings, and he maxed out at four frames in his most recent appearance, so he's unlikely to push towards 100 pitches right away. What exactly he'll offer the Phillies this year is something of a mystery, as he's a highly-rated prospect but has so far struggled to a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 major-league innings, striking out a modest 23.1 percent of opposing batters after posting a career strikeout rate of 33.0 percent in 50 minor-league starts.