Howard will start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves since Vince Velasquez was confirmed as the starter for Game 1.

It was already known the 24-year-old would make his major-league debut Sunday, but which game he would start was unconfirmed until the Phillies released their lineup for the matinee. Howard, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, will still need to be added to the 40-man and major-league rosters following Game 1. A strong performance in his debut could secure a longer-term place in the starting rotation.