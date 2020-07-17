Howard flashed electric stuff while throwing three innings in Thursday's intrasquad game, Corey Seidman of NBCSports.com reports.
All of his pitches were working, buckling hitters with his big plus curveball and also blowing his upper-90s fastball by guys at the top of the zone. Pitching coach Bryan Price said he thinks Howard is ready to compete at the highest level and should be a part of the team's rotation early in the season. It's possible he will not open on the 30-man roster, but the Phillies will need a fifth starter no later than July 28 against the Yankees. Price said the team is focused on building up Howard's workload this season.
