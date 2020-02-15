Howard's start to spring has been delayed after the righty tweaked his right knee, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Joe Girardi downplayed the issue, saying that the Phillies were merely being extra cautious with the 23-year-old, something they can afford to be this early in camp. Howard has only made six starts above Low-A, but he'll have a shot to make a big-league impact this season for a Philadelphia team whose rotation looks like one of the biggest obstacles in its quest to end an eight-year playoff drought. Given his lack of experience in the upper minors, however, he's unlikely to be a member of the Opening Day regardless regardless of how minor his knee issue is.