Howard will start Saturday rather than Friday against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Howard was originally slated to take the ball in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, but with Zack Wheeler (finger nail) being scratched from Saturday's start, the Phillies will push Howard back a day to start the nine-inning tilt. Philadelphia will go with a bullpen game day in the second half of Friday's twin bill.
