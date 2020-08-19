Howard (finger) will start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Howard was pulled from his previous start due to a blister, but he won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation as a result. Through two appearances this season, the 24-year-old has allowed seven earned runs on 14 hits across eight innings. Vince Velasquez is scheduled to start the second game of Thursday's twin bill.