Phillies' Spencer Howard: Strong showing in fall league
Howard struck out two and walked six in 4.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League on Thursday.
Howard's fastball reached 98 mph and was paired with an excellent curveball and slider, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports. The 23-year-old battled shoulder issues this season but was excellent when available, recording a 2.03 ERA in 15 starts while striking out 34.8 percent of opposing batters and walking just 5.9 percent. Six of those starts came at the Double-A level, leaving him positioned to make his big-league debut at some point next season if his progress continues.
